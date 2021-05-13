To the Editor:
I think I understand the Moultonborough Board of Selectmen’s intent in their proposal to sell the Taylor property to Huggins Hospital. I certainly think it would be a good thing to have a more complete medical facility in the Village. I also think that removing the property’s availability from the contentious and divisive debate about a Town Gymnasium and Recreation Center would have some merit.
However, to sell the property at a very low price and not take advantage of the existing offer that has been made that would restore the Taylor House to productive use is a mistake. This property has cost the Taxpayers of Moultonborough $275,000 plus the cost of studies and minimal maintenance done.
Why would it make any sense to sell this property for $75,000? I would insist that the Board of Selectmen return to the bargaining table and offer the property to Huggins with the following conditions:
1. The Taylor house land and building that was included in the offer last fall be excluded from the Huggins deal so it could be offered to the people who wanted to restore the building for use as a recreation equipment store. That would add the original offer of around $62,000 to be returned to the Taxpayer. That property would be returned to the property tax rolls.
2. That Huggins be offered the remaining four acres, (more or less) with the conditions that they would retain as much open and public use space as possible. The Moultonborough land use boards and administrators should have authority to review their plans for approval. The sale should be renegotiated to a reasonable purchase price.
If Huggins Hospital wants to be a good member of our town businesses, and wants to keep the goodwill of the citizens of Moultonborough, I believe they will find these conditions acceptable and a good faith compromise. I also believe the Select Board would earn some gratitude and respect from the voters.
Josh Bartlett
Moultonborough Village
