To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank all the people who came out to vote on March 8 in Meredith. And an extra thanks to those who voted for me. About 830 people voted. As always there will be new things to deal with over the next three years but that is what makes being a selectperson interesting. So thank you again for voting and a special thanks to those that voted for me and wrote letters endorsing me.
On another note I was sad to see the way the school board votes ended. It is time for some new people. I am a total believer in term limits from our local to federal government. But it is what it is for this year. So I hope to see more residents at public meetings of town and school. Remember Meredith and the school district belongs to all of us.
Jonathan James
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.