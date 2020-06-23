To The Daily Sun,
As a young man becoming politically aware in the late 80s, I chose to be a Republican. Two beliefs guided my choice. I believed integrity is paramount, and people are inherently good and will, more often than not, do the right thing. With these beliefs, the Republican platform of smaller government made the most sense. Trust in others’ integrity and a society that sought the best for its members only requires a minimal government. The Republican Party seemed to most closely represent these beliefs.
Something has changed. Today, the Republican Party seeks above all else to gain power and control and nothing is more important. Integrity (honesty) takes a backseat to winning at any cost. The truth is something to be manipulated to result in the largest gains. Instead of touting the basic goodness of people and looking for ways to build a stronger society through people’s strengths, the party pits people against each other. It seeks to build fear of anyone different and preaches the only way to protect ourselves is through guns and keeping others out.
There are many reasons I can no longer call myself a Republican. However, they all seem to come down to my believe in integrity and the general goodness of humanity, two things the Republican Party has forsaken.
Jonathan Flower
Loudon
