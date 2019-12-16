To The Daily Sun,
The Board of Trustees of the Sandwich Fair Association and its executive director, Dan Peaslee, wish to publicly thank and honor Jon Burrows for his years of dedicated devotion and wonderful work to the Sandwich Fair and community over the past 35 years.
Jon has contributed endless energy, effort, and service to Fair operations. His knowledge and skill are outstanding and were essential to maintaining and improving the Fairgrounds. He was absolutely instrumental in behind-the-scenes coordination of Fair operations. Jon worked with vendors and concessions before, during, and after the Fair.
During the off season, he coordinated the Association’s boat and seasonal equipment storage operations. Jon earned and deserved the respect of members of the community. The community appreciated the challenges of coordinating the timeline for placing boats and equipment into winter storage and efficiently moving boats and equipment out of storage — a task that involved balancing the competing needs of many patrons.
Throughout his years of dedicated service, Jon selflessly served the Association, always placing the best interests of the Association and successful operation of the Fair ahead of his personal interests. The Association and the communities of Sandwich and Moultonborough will miss Mr. Burrows’ services to the Fair and the communities served by the Fair. The Association and its executive director, Dan Peaslee, wish Mr. Burrows the very best in his retirement and future endeavors.
Sandwich Fair Association
Daniel Peaslee, President
Susan Dail, Vice-President
Claes Thelemarck, Secretary
Robin West, Treasurer
