To The Daily Sun,
In response to Linda Terwilliger's letter titled "Vote for candidates who will support our public schools," I say she has no idea what she is talking about. All she wants to do is sell fear. She spits out words without any backing, insights or references. This sounds like a person full of fear and hate and would probably like to throw all who disagree with her into a concentration/re-education camp. God forbid if we poor folk homeschooled or private schooled our kids like the Democrats and Republicans do along with the wealthy.
She calls out the Free Staters, the religious (hey, that could be you and me...), white supremacist and anti-government, anti-democratic groups (how you make these lists, maybe by saying anything against her beliefs). As usual the left loves to throw out words like extremist, racial right, Libertarian right, ultra-national (what is wrong with having borders and loving our nation, Russia and China have borders and love their nations) and of course you must add in conspiracy, that word alone trumps (can I say Trump...) everything else.
This person is selling fear. Be fearful if the Republicans stay in control, we’ll have no public schools, LGBTQ, voter integrity, parental/women’s rights, and will never follow the constitutions. She sells fear that we distrust our government, well, when was the last time you had a school board member answer your question? When it comes to government I would do as Ronald Reagan said to Russia, “Trust but verify”. It’s not wrong to ask questions, is it?
This woman would like you to believe the fear she is selling is real so you blindly elect people who would change our lives like Joe Biden has.
You’re smart enough to do some research and find the truth even though truth is getting harder to find.
John Sellers
Bristol
