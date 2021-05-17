To The Daily Sun,
Should we be teaching critical race theory in our schools? Our country has been evolving for the last couple hundred years and is still evolving. To have our teachers teach a “theory” is time spent away from teaching what is really missing in our schools (ok, some schools) like civics, economics, integrity, moral behavior, along with reading, math, technology, science, and history.
According to the dictionary, theories are just that, unproven assumptions. Why should we waste our kids' minds on unproven assumptions? We have one shot at educating the next generation and a limited time to do so, so let’s not waste it on ideals, beliefs, or assumptions you may have. Let’s educate our kids so we can be proud of them. After all, it will be them that care, lead, protect, and help us in the future.
If you want to teach CRT, do it on your own time with your own kids and do not force everyone to be exactly like you. Also, from my point of view the U.S. overall is not racist or privileged. Ask yourself this, if the U.S. is so bad why do so many from other countries STILL, want to come? After all, those coming to the U.S. are of all nationalities, religions, and races.
John Sellers
Bristol
