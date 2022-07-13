To The Daily Sun,
We have many immediate issues facing us. Food is rising by the day, heating oil and propane, which has doubled, then fuel, gasoline and diesel, which has more than doubled since Joe Biden took the presidency, is hitting everyone who needs a vehicle, and in rural New Hampshire you need a vehicle.
Everything I mentioned is unquestionably higher than a year ago, which means we all have less money to save or spend. If I am right in the next year or so, jobs that we can’t get workers for today will start to vanish. Less money and higher fuel and food means businesses have less to build or sell and they will start to fail. I don’t mean patch it but fix it, open the pipelines and stop giving our oil to China, NH first (if you haven’t heard Biden started this a few days ago).
Many of you may already know I am running for state representative for Grafton County District 18 which covers 10 towns (visit my website to see more about me and the list of towns at johnsellersnh.com). My concern is this, can the people make it through this winter? I still have hope for NH. I will work with whomever to help the people survive this winter.
We may be managing now, but it is going to change. I know many of you have already started to change the way you do things to make the money last.
The primary is Sept. 13, and then the general election is Nov. 8. I’m willing to do what I can to represent you but without your vote that will never happen, so first, you got to vote, second, I need that vote, third, we need many other like-minded conservative caring people to get elected, so spread the word.
John Sellers
Bristol
