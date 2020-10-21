To The Daily Sun,
I am a New Hampshire native, born in Gilford 72 years ago. In all my years I have never seen anything like the current political and social turmoil that has brought out division, insults and anger between people of different ideological positions.
My grandfather, Republican state Sen. James Rogers was a compassionate conservative. I never heard him disparage anyone of the other party. He served to preserve and work for the common good of all people he represented. I remember Eisenhower coming to Gunstock. Eisenhower once said, “I think people want peace so much that one of these days government better get out of the way and let them have it.” I remember when Ronald Reagan said, “Tear down that wall.” True leaders who transcended party affiliation.
A good leader inspires others to do good things. A good leader does not disparage and ridicule those he/she disagrees with. A good leader promotes collaboration and teamwork and not blind loyalty. A good leader is a truth teller and stands true to his words. A good leader works to unite people and represent their needs. A good leader pays his fair share and abides by the rules of law established by democratic process. A great leader is humble and pragmatic and works across ideological affiliations to get things done. These qualities represent the best of America.
We have a president who has used his “Bully Pulpit” to ridicule, insult and divide even those close to him, including all the 2016 Republican candidates. Lindsey Graham said, at the time. “I am disgusted with Donald Trump. He is a race baiting xenophobic, religious bigot.” Trump has mocked people with disabilities, and women he doesn't like, as nasty. On numerous occasions he disparaged John McCain, one of our most honorable Republican senators, which is an insult to veterans. The president raised his relationship with cabinet members and military leaders as long as they were loyal to him. Otherwise he sent them packing. He disregards medical, military and legal experts, saying “I know more” than the generals, the scientists, legal experts. “I'm a genius.”
What genius lies to the American people about the severity of Covid-19? At his rallies he pumps up his followers with exaggerations, insults, cheap-shot comedy, calling Democrats un-American. Consider religious morality: Married three times, has had numerous affairs. He pays less federal income tax than most of his devoted followers. He panders for votes and influence from devoted and evangelical Christian believers when his life is not an example of the values of Christianity.
Never have so many former and current military leaders, justice department officials, medical professionals, religious leaders, and scores of dedicated government employees spoken out about the mistruths and conspiracy theories promoted by Donald Trump. Including many honorable and admired Republicans.
I will be voting for Joe Biden because he understands the real needs of people. He will devote his efforts to unify our country rather than build his ego.
John P. Rogers,
Laconia/Gilford
