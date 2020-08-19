To The Daily Sun
As America has just reached another sad milestone of 170,000 lives lost to Covid-19. We are now beginning another week of President Trump's daily press conferences. None of which have been informative or truthful. Unfortunately, now that Dr. Birx's and Dr. Fauci have been officially sidelined, the president will continue to spread his misinformation and outright lies about the disease.
Dr. Birx's and Dr. Fauci are the most trusted people of the task force and their absence is not without notice. Now more than ever, we need to hear from the people who know what they are talking about. They are experts in infectious diseases. The president is not. The truth is, Dr. Birk's and Dr. Fauci fell out of favor with the president because they broke the cardinal rule of this administration. They were honest.
Earlier this month, HBO aired an interview with the president by reporter Jonathan Swan. The most telling part of the interview, came when the president was asked about the staggering loss of life. Yet, again there is no remorse, no culpability, and not even a trace of empathy for the victims or their families. The president's only response was, "It is, what it is." That was all Trump could come up with. Not very comforting words to the thousands of families, who have lost loved ones to the virus.
This president is facing the greatest challenge and test of his presidency. He has failed that test miserably. Sadly, the American people are the ones, who will have to deal with the aftermath.
John McCormack
Laconia
