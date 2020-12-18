To The Daily Sun,
For all of you reading this, disturbing to lose loved ones when you hear COVID was to blame. Yes, news 24/7 fails to report critical thinking, nor balance of any kind. Is pharmaceutical advertising causing this?
Let’s try the number of babies killed by abortion! It’s around 1,800 per day average for starters. Look up abortions since Roe vs. Wade and fact/findings over 62,000,000 babies have been killed. Yes 62 million plus. Nobody appears to be upset over that? Why?
With so much mis-information, how can anyone prove it’s the COVID? Because they say so? Do your homework please. Try a search: Meet the criminal corporations developing COVID-19 vaccines? COVID-19 vaccines: Magic bullets or mirages?
John Haven
Moultonborough
