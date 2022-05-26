To The Daily Sun,
Laws aren't for a lot of people. Other states are more strict. On April 12, in a Roller Coaster Road crash, it's nice she was honest. Was on the phone. On the police scanner, a real disgrace, bad driving history, still driving. Let Mr. Robert Kjellander be a hoarder after years. On May 10, who's at fault, home owner or the city, off duty law enforcement. A DUI killed a woman judge, lets him get his finances in order. A disgrace to the law, the judge.
John Gaydos
Belmont
