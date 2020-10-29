To The Daily Sun,
Hey – let’s get this behind us as we have more important issues to discuss!! Carpetbagger is defined as a political candidate who seeks election in an area where they have no local connections. Examples – Matt Mowers, Corky Messner. While both have residences, I imagine, neither one has any established business/employment or local connection to NH. They are what is commonly called opportunists. Why they are on the ballot, only John Sununu and the Republican Party know. But a very fair guess would be they bring out of state money to the party. Long time Republicans I would hope must find it all very embarrassing! Yes, Jeanne Shaheen was born out of state. But since 1973, she has resided in NH, been a teacher, business owner (as is Chris Pappas) raised a family, and been a very great political leader within the state. Obviously neither she, nor Chris Pappas who was born in state, qualify as carpetbaggers. Let’s put them both back where they belong - working hard and successfully for N.H. in Washington!
Now – on to the more important issue as we are moving closer to Election Day. What is each and every resident’s plan to make sure they vote by or on Tuesday? Republican, Democrat, independent – it is most important we all have a plan to vote safely and exercise our civic duty. And by this time next week we can get back to writing letters as to why they are again ripping up Union street – aahh – the good old days!
John Browne
Laconia
