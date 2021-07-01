To The Daily Sun,
Congrats to Stacie DeMatos for stepping up and questioning the new beach rules at the City Council meeting, and to the Mayor and Charlie St. Clair for reaffirming that Laconia has been and should be a welcoming community to visitors. For almost 100 years now, Laconia has been welcoming thousands of motorcyclists to the Weirs with their loud, roaring, ear splitting bikes – I’m still adjusting my hearing aids. And over the years people have looked the other way, even though there are always a few who practice bad, lewd, and inappropriate behavior, and even criminal actions. Living by the Weirs, it has been my observations, that these summer cookouts are very well organized by extended families/friends who get up early in the morning to come many miles to enjoy something special – together. I think too often we locals forget and take for granted what an unique spot the Weirs is, with the beach, boats on the lake, and the mountains in the background. I’m sure it's something special to people who work and live in congested and crowded cities. I vote with the mayor that Laconia continue to be a welcoming city for all, and as with the motorcyclists, we overlook the bad behavior of a few on summer weekends. PS By definition I would think over flowing trash receptacles is a sign of a successful event.
John Browne
Laconia
