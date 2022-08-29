New Hampshire RSA 104:5 outlines the duties of sheriffs. “The sheriff and the sheriff's deputies shall serve and execute all writs and other precepts directed to the sheriff's department and issued from lawful authority.” Some of the writs most impactful to our public safety are arrest warrants issued by the courts for our sheriffs to serve.
A recent letter to the editor by the incumbent sheriff highlighted two important things. One, the current sheriff has implemented an increased patrol presence, even using county funds to purchase radars for cruisers. Second, that he has eliminated the longstanding, force multiplying, warrant service relationship with the U.S. Marshals.
Every town in Belknap County has a functioning police department. To date, none of the chiefs has indicated a request for assistance with traffic enforcement from the Belknap County Sheriff's Office.
The apprehension of those evading justice should be a priority for our sheriff’s department as a function of the office, not only because the law requires it, but for the impact it has on our public safety. Historically, the U.S. Marshals Service provided $18,000 in revenue to the county for overtime compensation. Furthermore, a vehicle with all maintenance and fuel was funded for a BCSO deputy to be part of a team whose purpose is to locate those wanted on writs for expensive property crimes, armed robberies, domestic assaults, and absconding and predatory sex offenders.
Instead of committing funds toward redundant efforts already undertaken by our police, the sheriff should be taking fiscal and operational advantage of a relationship with federal partners.
As part of his plan, Mike MacFadzen has pledged to return to partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, avoid territorial disputes, and put our safety over the politics.
Please vote Mike MacFadzen for sheriff in the Republican Primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
