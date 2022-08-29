To The Daily Sun,

New Hampshire RSA 104:5 outlines the duties of sheriffs. “The sheriff and the sheriff's deputies shall serve and execute all writs and other precepts directed to the sheriff's department and issued from lawful authority.” Some of the writs most impactful to our public safety are arrest warrants issued by the courts for our sheriffs to serve.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.