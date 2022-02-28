To The Daily Sun,
Something unprecedented and extraordinary has happened in the town of Ashland. An anonymous benefactor has given the town library a gift of $400,000 to purchase the Tri-County CAP building, which will provide critically needed space. The donor clearly has a generous heart and is aware that the current site of the library has reached critical mass in terms of space and functionality, no longer meeting the needs of the community. The Tri-CAP building offers an abundance of space for community meetings, expanded book storage and a world of possibilities for programs and services.
The library is the heart of every town. It gives our children a love for learning that opens doors to educational opportunities, trades and multiple career choices. The resources support every age group and are invaluable to each member of our community. There are so many gifted people in Ashland with talents to share. Teens could mentor seniors on how to maximize use of their phones, tablets and computers. Seniors could mentor teens, sharing problem solving skills learned over a lifetime. With age comes wisdom. Workshops would open yet another door to learning and gaining lifestyle skills. The number one predictor of successful aging is social networking. The expanded meeting space, program and mentoring provides and abundance of opportunities for social networking.
On March 8, voters will be asked to vote yes on article 25. Although standard language is required in this article, "raise and appropriate $400,000", the money has already been provided by that generous benefactor and again, covers the full cost of purchasing the building. Start up costs will be entirely manageable, and the rewards for community members beyond measure. Vote yes on article 14 to facilitate the start-up process. Tax impact is minimal. The most appropriate quote for this circumstance, "Never look a gift horse in the mouth." Vote yes to article 25.
The Ashland community is asked to open their hearts and minds to the possibilities this gift of $400,000 affords our community. If this article doesn't pass, understandably the money must be returned to the donor in a designated time frame. Validate the generosity of the giver, and vote yes to this extraordinary gift, and to the benefits it will provide for every age group in our town of Ashland. In closing, a heartfelt thank you to the generous benefactor who cared enough for each and every one of us to provide a gift that will keep on giving for years to come. The rest is up to us; the best thank you is a yes on Article 25.
Joanne Laferriere
Ashland
