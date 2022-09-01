For those of you who may not have received it, the University of New Hampshire’s office of research, economic engagement, and outreach recently published an issue of “SPARK — a 2022 Research Review”. In it, Ian Aldrich, ’96, has an article that highlights many of the great successes currently being experienced in my home city of Franklin.
I want to thank all the UNH Cooperative Extension staff and others mentioned in the recent Spark article for their help in being a key starting point in the ongoing revitalization of my home city. The 2015 Franklin for a Lifetime charrette hosted by the UNH Cooperate Extension opened many possibilities to help our city forge a different future. And we put together a private-public partnership that took those visions and began turning them into reality. Key players throughout our revitalization have been Todd Workman who came to Franklin with a vision of what we could be, and Marty Parichand, who literally walked away from corporate America to join that vision and build on the many natural assets our “Three River City” has to offer. City officials worked hand in hand with Todd and Marty and the many others who formed the nonprofits PermaCity Life and Mill City Park to make the dreams a reality. And they have succeeded — our downtown buildings are being refurbished as living spaces and businesses and our white water park is a reality. Franklin is on the move, kindled by the help of the UNH Cooperative Extension, their partners, and kept alive and thriving by Todd, Marty, a committed city government, and a private leadership team who also believed that dreams do come true.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
