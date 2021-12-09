To The Daily Sun,
According to an editorial from the National Review as reprinted by The Week Magazine, there was a cover up by Lawrence Tabak, deputy of ethics at the National Institutes of Health, that the Institute indirectly funded Wuhan research by Eco-Health Alliance, in which bat coronaviruses were genetically altered and made more infectious to "humanized" mice — what virologists call "gain of function" research. Eco-Health filed the required paperwork two years too late. Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH and Eco-Health Alliance denied that anything close to COVID was made, but did Fauci et. al. aggressively dismiss any "lab-leak" theories because they “wanted to avoid intense public scrutiny” of dangerous research? Eco-Health in fact misled the government as to their interest in bio-engineering coronaviruses. Nonetheless, the above means that we were lied to once again, thus adding to the doubts and confusion surrounding SARS-COVID-19 and undermining trust in our government. Why have we not heard more about this?
Jim Valtz
Belmont
