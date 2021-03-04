Dear Editor:
Thanks for bringing back political opinion cartoons. Some are irritating but most readers recognize them for what they are: opinion. As are all letters and editorials in these columns. Some are backed on facts, others propaganda, and many by a hate of all things Trump. Please do not remove the cartoons. Do not let anyone suppress your 1st Amendment rights!.
Political opinion cartoons must continue to exist and be published. Political cartoons supporting Trump’s policies are continually under attack, as are his supporters. And cartoonist and publishers who dare amuse us with images they do not agree with. Exactly who are they to dare tell us what we can think? Far too many cower under the threat of obey or be silenced. What's next for freedom of speech if the press caves in?
They will control all our lives. The new administration is now attempting to strip the powers of their own party's choice for president. Transfer of discussions with international leaders to the VP is already underway. Fences are being constructed and U.S. troops surround the Capitol with no valid explanation as to why. And this is just the first month of the new administration. Totalitarianism and authoritarianism is becoming the norm.
You know who they are.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
