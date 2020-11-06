To The Daily Sun,
According to the election result numbers published in the Nov. 5 Daily Sun, Governor Sununu won 65 percent percent of the votes and the average percentage of winning by conservatives for all the other state offices across Belknap, Merrimack, Grafton, and Carroll counties was 58 percent (with a low of 52 percent and high of 70 percent).
Yet somehow all the conservatives running for federal offices (president, senator, and representative) averaged just under 44 percent of the vote . What's wrong with this picture? What are the chances of a sweep at the state level and a total loss at the top of the ticket?
Perhaps a reader with an advanced math or statistics degree can tell your readers what the probability for that happening is. Could it be that President Trump is correct in stating something is amiss in the presidential vote totals. Not just in the "battleground" states, but also in some of the smaller ones.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
