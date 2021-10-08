To The Daily Sun,
Many letters to the editor detailed their opinion about President Joe Biden. However, they do not address the problem in New Hampshire. Sen. Maggie Hassan, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas are the problem.
They continue to support socialism, defund the police, anti-military, calling parents "domestic terrorists," attack on religious freedom, climbing oil prices, supply chain bottlenecks, inflation, open borders, Afghanistan debacle, the leaving and killing of Americans in Afghanistan, and the anti-gun program.
Someone will say Hassan, Pappas and Kuster do not support one or more of these programs. Ask yourself these questions: Have you read or heard them critiquing the Democratic program? Do they the support "The Squad"? Will they vote for whatever Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer want? Will they vote against the $3.5 trillion bill? Will they call for the impeachment of President Biden? If they support veterans, will they demand that Gen. Mark Milley resign? Why are Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin Americans' favorite senators, but not Hassan? Are they afraid to support New Hampshire? Gas prices are over $3.00 in NH; do they support reversing Biden’s policy on the pipelines and fracking? Do they believe Biden’s policies will only affect people who make over $400,000? Stop buying gas if you make under $400,000.
I could write more but I am a 78-year old veteran who wants our representatives and senators to help us. They want to be reelected in 2022; we need to vote them out.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
