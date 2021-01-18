To The Daily Sun,
I want to assure Lynn Rudmin-Chong that I was referring to "China Joe" in my letter stating the USA was doomed. Every day that goes by, I am proven right. Democrats took nine months to provide a $600 stimulus, but only 6-days to impeach Trump. Democrats’ priority is not the American people.
More than 80 percent of Republicans (MAGA) approve of Trump. We’re smart enough to reject Big-Tech, Globalists, RINOs and CCP-Leftists. Look at the result of our boycott of Fox News. "China Joe" will declare war on the NRA and gun owners. Democrats are already ignoring the 1st and 2nd Amendments.
I am a veteran and the Democrats have called me many names. Now "China Joe" has calles many of us domestic terrorists. Should I go to military clubs or other clubs where I know "domestic terrorists" hang out? Shouldn’t I be terrified?
Why does the most popular politician need 25,000-armed military troops to protect him? Doesn’t "China Joe" understand that some of these men are domestic terrorists?
I am recommending that us (domestic terrorists) accept the election, the same way the Democrats did in 2016. Eighty million patriots and their families won’t be cooperating on Jan. 21.
God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
