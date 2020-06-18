To The Daily Sun,
Are people being dragged from their homes and brought to restaurants? Some letters are warning people of the "perceived" danger. My advice: don’t go.
People are going to die at the Trump rally; Hollywood and the left are telling us the rally is dangerous. My advice: don’t go.
Some of my friends are wearing masks on the golf course. It is their choice. Do not criticize people who want to play golf. My advice: don’t go.
I have been informed that the American Legion and the Elks are open. We will be going to both. If you believe it has a lot of people who are vulnerable (old) to COVID-19. My advice: don’t go.
My wife and I had several trips planned, Florida, Las Vegas and California. We are not going anywhere because we will not be flying. We are taking our own advice: don’t go.
COVID-19 did not take away our freedom to make decisions. The country is reopening; this is great. People are talking to each other, hugging and kissing each other, life is getting better.
It is easy to write or tell people where you know they should not be going. After all, the left knows what is best for us. My advice: don’t lean to the left unless you are moving to CHAZ or CHOP.
See you at a restaurant, golf course, or at the Legion or Elks. Might buy you a beverage. Still scared to go? My advice: don’t go.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
