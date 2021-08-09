To The Daily Sun,
Let’s see what the Democrats have given us. Rising crime, inflation, homelessness, unaffordable gas prices, public school debacle, border crises and a call for higher taxes.
Isn’t it exciting with President Joe Biden in office? Recently, he stated twice that 350 million people were vaccinated in the U.S. This is more than the population.
Now, we have Rep. Chris Pappas calling our motto ‘‘Live Free or Die" outdated. Rep. Pappas wants a state income tax for New Hampshire. I am not concerned about Sen. Jeanne Shaheen as we will not hear from her for five years.
We have an opportunity to give NH a promising future. Two things must happen, pass a "right to work" law and vote out Reps. Pappas, Annie Kuster and Sen. Maggie Hassan. This will put NH on the right path.
Illegals are being treated better than veterans. Democrat leaders are calling for the federal government to take over the election process.
President Barack Obama’s birthday party was a hypocritical affair. Our climate change king flew in on a private jet. Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew in on a private jet and she was not invited. You can’t make this stuff up.
CDC now is in charge of rental properties. Meanwhile, Biden is eating ice cream. Democrats want us to forget this and concentrate on Gov. Andrew Cuomo. After all Democrat leaders asked him to resign.
We are a divided nation perhaps a divided state. We must stop this idiotic movement to defund the police.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
