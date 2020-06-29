To The Daily Sun,
I am writing regarding a letter that was recently published that made several great points about the Laconia City Council's support for maintaining The Weirs in its current and very outdated state. I grew up in Laconia and have lived in the area for all 50 years of my life. My family and I are returning to Laconia in a few weeks and it bothers me so much how little growth and development has happened in what is easily the city's biggest tourist income area!
I stand with the letter writer in the hope that new ideas for the area will replace old outdated memories of times gone by. There are so many possibilities! Ever been to the Canadian side of Niagara Falls? We could certainly do something more like Clifton Hill. Think Dave and Busters, Madame Tussauds, Riley's Believe it or Not, Imax, Escape Rooms, Trampoline Park and more YEAR ROUND attractions that not only draw people looking for summer fun on the lake but also those looking for things to do during the spring and fall and after a day on our wonderful ski slopes. Just an idea.....
Jessica Alward
Gilford
