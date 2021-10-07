To The Daily Sun,
My name is Jennifer Anderson and I’m running for Laconia School Board at-large because I believe our school system needs strong, sensible and strategic leadership that prepares our students for a rapidly changing and challenging world. As a school board member, it will be my priority to listen to Laconia residents’ concerns, be responsive to the needs of our students, construct a fiscally responsible budget and make sure our school administration is acting in a transparent manner. My professional experience, educational achievements and community involvement over the last 25 years has prepared me for this incredibly important position and I look forward to the opportunity to serve our schools and community.
I’m a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master's degree in social work from the University of New Hampshire. I went on to earn a certificate of advanced graduate studies and a doctorate in education from Plymouth State University. Currently, I teach at both Plymouth State University and Lakes Region Community College. In addition to teaching, I’m the deputy director of Laconia Motorcycle Week. I’m also a proud volunteer in the community serving on the boards of Laconia Rotary Club as president), Belknap Mill Society as co-chair, Gilda’s Club of New Hampshire as secretary and the Belknap Economic Development Council.
I’m fortunate to call Laconia home. Our city is on an economic upswing. This is great, but we can’t assume our schools are thriving as well. Now is the time to double our efforts on public education. Our schools must focus on preparing students for a world that requires them to collaborate with others, think critically and creatively, and communicate effectively. As a college educator, I’ve seen the disparity between students from high performing school districts and those from districts that lag behind. Many students from high performing districts stand out in my classes and I believe will have a distinct advantage upon graduation. All Laconia students, whether continuing onto college, the military or the trades, must be prepared to rise to challenges and take advantage of opportunities. If we can achieve this, Laconia will continue to thrive and be a great place to live, work, raise a family and receive an excellent education.
The opportunity to serve Laconia is a privilege. If elected, I’ll lead by example by treating residents, students, teachers, administrators and my fellow board members with respect. It’s been said before and it still rings true today — as goes Laconia’s schools, so goes Laconia. I hope to earn your vote on Nov. 2.
Jennifer Anderson
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.