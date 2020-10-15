To The Daily Sun,
I enthusiastically support Don House in his candidacy for N.H. House of Representatives’ Sixth District, which represents Belmont. At all levels of government, we as a nation face new, unprecedented challenges. These challenges will require new and innovative leadership. Don House has the background, experience, and commitment to lead us through these obstacles. His extensive experience in technology and business are essential to finding solutions to these complicated issues. His knowledge of the needs of this community has developed through his participation with many local and state non-profits.
I have worked with Don through Belknap House, a family homeless shelter, where he is VP of the Board, and as a member of his team serving free hot meals to our community through Hands Across the Table. There is no one of higher integrity, greater energy, or more proven determination to better our community. To learn more about Don and the many programs he serves, visit his Web site at https://www.donhouse.info. I urge you to support Don House in the general election on November 3.
Jean Jamison
Sanbornton
