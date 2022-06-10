To The Daily Sun,
One can’t even be upset about Paulette Caruso’s letter openly expressing her and her child’s hate for the LGBTQ+ community and the school district's fair decision to suspend him — at least she exposed herself for what some of us already knew she was. Instead of taking the blame off of her son for breaking school policies in numerous ways, she should try taking a deeper look at her values. Love thy neighbor, right?
The same just disciplinary action was taken against another Laconia High School student earlier this year for wearing a confederate flag shirt to school. One and the same.
Maybe she is right. No suspension but face the consequences of his own actions through restorative justice, in school, handing out pins and stickers at the Pride table. Maybe he has to spend some time learning how to be a decent human being from other decent human beings just living their life. I hope their dinner time prayers aren’t based on wishing conversion camp on his classmates.
Absolutely disgusting behavior. The rest of her Facebook paints a very clear picture of what she stands for. Anti-LGBTQ+, anti-trans, anti-anything that doesn’t fit into her heteronormative, white-centric, “Christian” mold. She should be embarrassed.
Lastly, where are the pride flags at city hall? For a city making such progress, it is disappointing that the mayor and council didn’t make this a priority and making a stand against this hateful behavior. Flags are like $10 with two-day shipping on Amazon. Or we can just hand a bunch out one Saturday and paint the town the prettiest color: inclusive.
Jazmine Jackson
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.