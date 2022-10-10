Nov. 8 is a month away and voters are looking at the upcoming choices they face. One issue that has garnered plenty of attention is the Educational Freedom Accounts that was passed by the last legislature and supported by all the current Republican candidates up for reelection. Their argument has been that awarding money, slated to go to our Laconia schools, would instead go to parents. This would provide those parents with the opportunity to send their children to private schools and thereby acquire a better education. The candidates who supported this measure have never stated where exactly these parents get the rest of the tuition money.
Brewster Academy and Tilton School cost between $38,000 and $40,000 dollars per year, and Bishop Brady costs over $14,000. If the EFA program gets those parents about $5,000 of Laconia school money, parents would then have to get about $34,000 or $9,000 on their own. How do working-class parents account for the difference and do so year after year? In reality, working parents have to manage family budgets, and this is an impossible choice. Instead, the EFA provides wealthy parents with the opportunity to further enhance their own bottom line while starving our Laconia public school students.
The ultimate result of the EFA program will be a two-tiered educational system here in New Hampshire. The wealthy families, with the blessing of the current Republican candidates, will get more educational money while working-class parents will be forced to do with the remnants. The current candidates running against this discriminatory policy are Eric Hoffman, Dave Huot, Charlie St. Clair and Pat Wood. They will keep our Laconia public schools fully funded for all of our children and therefore offer the best opportunities for our families.
