Nov. 8 is a month away and voters are looking at the upcoming choices they face. One issue that has garnered plenty of attention is the Educational Freedom Accounts that was passed by the last legislature and supported by all the current Republican candidates up for reelection. Their argument has been that awarding money, slated to go to our Laconia schools, would instead go to parents. This would provide those parents with the opportunity to send their children to private schools and thereby acquire a better education. The candidates who supported this measure have never stated where exactly these parents get the rest of the tuition money.

