I have been following Michael MacFadzen's campaign for sheriff over the past few months. He and his team are running a slander campaign against the incumbent sheriff. They provide fabricated and disparaging information to the public, giving a deceptive impression of Sheriff Bill Wright’s integrity and leadership skills. MacFadzen and his team, Roy Roberts, Steve Hodges, Kyla Viana, Greg Bevis, Nicole Southworth and particular sheriff’s department members, have written letters to the papers containing erroneous and biased information. This is disgusting and unethical, placing their integrity and credibility in doubt by the public.
Sheriff Wright hasn’t run a condescending campaign, although there is plenty of information available for him to do so. Why doesn’t he? Sheriff Wright has integrity and respect for all, even those attacking him personally and professionally. MacFadzen should be compared to the Free State extremist who attempted to destroy Gunstock Mountain Resort. MacFadzen would ruin the trust of the people and the sheriff’s department.
Let the truth be known about MacFadzen: his career with the New Hampshire State Police wasn’t as stellar as he wants everyone to believe. Sadly, MacFadzen’s co-workers had lied and covered up his criminal behaviors. As stated in previous letters to the editor, MacFadzen was an abusive trooper who abused the powers entrusted to him by the citizens of New Hampshire. At the end of MacFadzen’s career, an internal investigation was conducted against him when he suddenly retired instead of allowing the internal inquiry to show the facts. However, this is a common practice for officers to retire rather than be fired. They do not want the facts to be known publicly or have any disciplinary action in their personnel file.
MacFadzen’s honesty, integrity and aggressive behavior need to be questioned by the people of Belknap County.
