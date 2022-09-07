To The Daily Sun,

I have been following Michael MacFadzen's campaign for sheriff over the past few months. He and his team are running a slander campaign against the incumbent sheriff. They provide fabricated and disparaging information to the public, giving a deceptive impression of Sheriff Bill Wright’s integrity and leadership skills. MacFadzen and his team, Roy Roberts, Steve Hodges, Kyla Viana, Greg Bevis, Nicole Southworth and particular sheriff’s department members, have written letters to the papers containing erroneous and biased information. This is disgusting and unethical, placing their integrity and credibility in doubt by the public.

