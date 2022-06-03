To The Daily Sun,
On May 11, the world witnessed a tragedy. It hit the press one day and quickly disappeared.
The Israeli military attacked the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin in a military raid during which an esteemed Palestinian-American journalist was killed. Israeli media originally suggested that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by a stray bullet, but quickly retracted that idea. To witnesses, including several reporters, it was clear that Abu Akleh had been directly targeted by Israeli forces. Another Al Jazeera reporter was shot at the same time and witnessed, "There were no clashes or crossfire... We don’t put ourselves in the line of fire. Whatever the Israeli army says for us to do, we do. They shot at us directly and deliberately.” Videos obtained by CNN, corroborated by testimony from eight eyewitnesses, an audio forensic analyst and an explosive weapons expert, suggest that Abu Akleh was shot dead in a targeted attack by Israeli forces.
Then on May 13, the Israeli forces in full armor stormed into Jenin, attacked and clubbed the unarmed Palestinian mourners carrying Shireen’s coffin.
In May 2021, an Israeli air raid demolished an 11-story media building housing the bureaux of Al Jazeera and The Associated Press. Israel justified it by claiming the building was being used by Hamas, but could produce no evidence.
When will we say “enough?” What will it take for America to hold the Israeli government accountable for this and all other acts of unjust violence on journalists armed only with their cameras?
In a final flair of hurt, Israeli police stormed Shireen Abu Akleh’s home in Jerusalem demanding that her family remove their Palestinian flag.
These attacks must stop.
Janet Simmon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.