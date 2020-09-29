To The Daily Sun,
As someone who is always happy to see highly capable women in positions of decision making, I could not imagine anyone better qualified to be in the state Legislature of New Hampshire than Shelley Carita. I have had the privilege of observing this dynamic lady in her position as CEO of the Partnership for Public Health, a highly respected non-profit agency, as well as working with her in the community.
The people of New Hampshire will benefit enormously from having Shelley as their representative. She will contribute fresh and insightful ideas from her knowledge and experience. She can be counted on to vote for measures that will be of maximum importance for our well-being as citizens of a state that has excelled in handling the issues of a pandemic, with the expectation of continuing to move forward.
Please do not miss out on the opportunity to cast your vote this November, and be sure Shelly Carita will be one of your ballot choices!
Janet Learned
Gilford
