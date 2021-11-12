To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to all the wonderful people of Ward 3 who came out to vote in last week's city election. I was extremely pleased with the numbers of friends and neighbors who supported my write-in campaign by holding signs, talking with others, and other ways of support. It is a blessing to live here amidst so many wonderful people, and makes me proud to be part of this city.
We have a very good city council and I am pleased with the election results. A write-in campaign is difficult but I felt really good about the numbers. And as to my friend Henry Lipman, I thank him for treating the campaign and day of voting with friendship and respect. Congratulations Henry. I know you, along with the other members, will continue efforts to keep Laconia moving forward.
Jane Wood
Laconia
