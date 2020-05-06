To The Daily Sun,
I have been very interested in following the development of the Barton Motel property. I attended the Planning Board meeting on March 3. Since then they had a meeting in April and May. I have not been able to locate any invitation to the public to attend via Zoom or any other virtual tool. I voiced my negative opinion on the property as I strongly believe they have not looked at the whole picture on how it will burden that area with traffic. Also my main concern is that there is virtually zero green space. It is all brick and mortar (monster) with no regard to aesthetics from the view on the water and Union Avenue.
This type of project would never be allowed in Meredith, Wolfeboro or Center Harbor. Constructing four, 5-story buildings, 15-feet apart on the waterfront? Combine the garages bordering Union Avenue which look like self storage units. No!
I believe there are no written guidelines for such properties but maybe we should consider having a board to regulate waterfront construction. Poor Paugus Bay. Let’s try to make it nice. Five stories high, 80-feet from the waterline. No!
My biggest concern is how the Planning Board has not made any arrangements during COVID to have the public contribute to their meetings. The public should be able to attend the meetings via Zoom. Why has the public been left out of meetings? I would think any votes made during this time without live participation by the public should not be considered viable.
I am puzzled how they would deny a girls camp on Big Island but they will approve a brick and monster. It’s a dichotomy.
I am asking that the city provide the public access to any meetings that should be made public.
Jane LaRoche
Laconia
