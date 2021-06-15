To The Daily Sun,
What a difference 24 hours of “what just happened” makes. In the Concord Hospital-Laconia ER at 3 p.m. and home the next day at 2 p.m.. Everything happened so quickly and all by very caring LPNs, RNs, doctors/surgeons. Check-in was quick and efficient. Placed in a private holding room where tests were quickly taken, evaluated and explained to me. Within a few short hours where I simply surrendered to the care of experts in the OR and emerged a new, happy and repaired person. Events such as these are often frightening but I never felt scared, only relief. Thank you Concord Hospital-Laconia. Hopefully I will not need to visit again, but if I do, please get new mattresses. So happy to be back on Earth.
Jane LaRoche
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.