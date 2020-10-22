To The Daily Sun,
I am 89-years-old, retired, living in a retirement community. I sit here with my absentee ballot deciding how to vote. No matter how I vote, half the country will hate the duly elected president, whether it be Trump or Biden. I cannot decide on the devil I know or the devil I don't know. Trump is a businessman, not a politician; Biden is a 47-year politician and not a businessman. My next consideration is, am I better off financially today than four years ago. For this I must answer yes. My 401K is much higher because a businessman had stepped in. My next consideration is what the country will look like four years from now. My pocket book tells me "it's the economy stupid." I hope the next debate will help me make up my mind. My finances are not the only thing I must consider. Neither one of the candidates live up to my expectations or my respect as being truthful individuals. I will drop my ballot at the city clerk's office on Friday before election. Please don't criticize me for thinking this through. I have never voted for the party but for the person I think will benefit the country. Many elections before it was easy to decide on the next president, but not so this year.
James Doherty
Laconia
