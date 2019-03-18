To The Daily Sun,
The network of courts, law-enforcement and community-based treatment has become increasingly efficient for the good of the public at large, as well as substance addicts in recovery. In the face of a modern day drug epidemic initiated by powerful pharmaceutical companies, that has killed more than 200,000 Americans over the last 20 years, different agencies with different missions have come together with increased cooperation toward the ultimate goal of diminishing this scourge.
New Hampshire correctional facilities have added substance-use treatment awareness and information programs, as well as community skill-building classes that can increase the chances of success for addicts in recovery once they are back on the street. Even before an inmate goes to court, there are programs such as pre-trial supervision and electronic monitoring that may help avoid the pernicious effects of sitting in a cell without an ability to provide bail.
Historically in the American system, poorer people have been more frequently forced to remain in jail before adjudication, while the cash bail system benefits those with more money who can pay their bail and go home. Studies have shown that the cash bail system can lead to worse outcomes for those who have to stay ‘in’ longer. Jobs are lost, families may be under more stress without income and personal relationships between inmates develop that could lead to continued criminal activity or substance relapse when they get out (sometimes inmates with unstructured time can find themselves dwelling with one another about using instead of ways to stay clean and correctional facilities do the best they can, but jails and prisons are not first and foremost health care facilities. DOCs are a fundamental and well-appreciated component of law-enforcement). Some studies (NY Times 03/03/19) have indicated that those who have spent more time in jail waiting for their hearing or trial, have had a higher rate of conviction and sentencing than those who have been out on bail.
Substance addiction — the condition in which a person can no longer control their compulsion to partake or indulge — without the combined and coordinated efforts of many people, places and things, continues to become a more accepted and understood reality. Of course unfortunately there are many active addicts who will not be able to overcome their addiction. Eventually they are more likely to just perish. Long-term sentencing may be the only alternative and it is the mission of law-enforcement to keep the safety of the average law-abiding citizen at a maximum.
There are no easy answers but cooperation, flexibility and spontaneity between all subsystems involved is a big part of the solution.
Michael Tensel
A&D Outpatient Recovery Counseling
Laconia
