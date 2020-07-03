To The Daily Sun,
Welcome out-of-staters to the Lakes Region.
Please, when you are visiting, obey speed limits and PLEASE do not TAILGATE.
Drive as if your children and pets are playing.
Return your shopping carts to the cart area.
Remember the simple #1 rule in life: Treat others the way you like to be treated.
Thank you in advance for enjoying the New Hampshire way!,
J. LaRoche
Loudon
