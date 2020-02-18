To The Daily Sun,
On Monday 27 January 2020, I got an anonymous letter from a reader of the Laconia Daily Sun. Four paragraphs.
First paragraph tells me my letters about climate change are weekly. Not true.
Second paragraph asks me to stop writing them. I assert my right to freedom of speech as stated in the the Bill of Rights, Amendment 1 of the first 10 of the 27 Amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America.
Third paragraph asks why I don’t pick on China and India. Probably because I can’t do much about their practices, but they probably pollute less per person than we do.
Good point, though.
Fourth paragraph: “I’m not a liberal Democrat like you are.” I’m an Independent voter. Also, “We can all see online your financial support of their (the Democrats’) political campaigns.” Really? That’s kinda creepy.
Anonymous recycles, composts, drives a car with good gas mileage, and lives in a small house, which is all good. Then Anonymous says that I live in a big house, like Al Gore. How does Anonymous know that? That’s creepy, too. You know where my house is, Anonymous, and how many square feet it has, and even how many bathrooms. (But you don’t know what percent is unheated.)
Anonymous feels bullied by my arrogant letters, and says that I preach. I try not to be arrogant or to preach. If so, I apologize.
Why don’t we talk, Anonymous? Seriously. Let’s try to understand each other.
Better Angels <https://startpage.com/do/metasearch.pl> and similar organizations are starting this trend.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
