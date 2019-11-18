To The Daily Sun,
In the past, The Laconia Daily Sun did cover repeated complaints regarding delayed weekly postal flyers. Today, those who are responsible for the delivery just broke a new record.
The last week’s flyers arrived Wednesday afternoon, one day before some of the sales expire!
Those who pay for it should consider inserting those flyers into The Laconia Daily Sun. Not sure if they would like to do it, but the merchants would always be assured delivery of the flyers on time.
Werner Rebsamen
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.