To The Daily Sun,
To the individual who found my wedding band in the parking lot at the Meredith Hannaford’s and turned it in: Thank you, thank you, thank you. You reaffirm my faith in the honesty of our community. I will pay it forward to a local charity.
Charlie Sullivan
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.