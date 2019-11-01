To The Daily Sun,
For the last 30 years, I have had the privilege of and the responsibility for working with Laconia mayors, city councilors, and School Board members. I believe we have a good little city where dedicated people have stepped up to help lead us toward being great. Mayors who have seen our strengths and have built on these to improve on our challenges have followed the concept of “good to great.” I am proud to live and help in Laconia and believe it’s important for our mayor to have a similar outlook.
That’s why I am voting for Andrew Hosmer and his goal of keeping our little city on the move. Go Laconia!
Bob Champlin
Laconia
