To The Daily Sun,
Yes, migrant babies have a right to life, in their own country.
If the parents, or you, really cared, you would be more concerned about the parents who are bringing sick children on a hike across the desert to commit a criminal act.
In case you missed the memo, illegal border crossing is an international crime, not just a United States crime.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
