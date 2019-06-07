To The Daily Sun,
Last weekend California held its Democratic convention. A good many of the Democratic presidential hopefuls were there. More telling than anything: The polling leader since the day he announced his candidacy, Joe Biden wasn’t. In fact, it’s reasonable to assume if centrist Joe had shown up he would likely have been booed off the stage. Yes, by his OWN Party. It’s thinking precisely along those lines how Democrats lost in 2016.
The Democrats GREATEST enemy isn’t the Russians or even Republicans. It’s themselves. It’s, how “cold” Hillary got the nomination and not “hot” Bernie last time. It’s how the DNC headquarters got hacked, revealing the most embarrassing truths about the Democratic Party. TRUE FEELINGS about people with religious feelings. All as Democrats consumed themselves 24/7 yelling Trump hate. Nothing has changed. Not one bit. If there’s a way to lose. Democrats will figure it out. I embrace that thought.
California is the most liberal leaning, socialist, state of all 50. The truth is sleepy Joe Biden, is a member of the OLD Democratic guard, both literally and figuratively. Compromising Joe represents the EXACT opposite of everything the Sunshine State and Kamala Harris stand for. That’s why Joe didn’t show up at this county's biggest state convention.It’s why he would likely have been booed off the stage if he had attended — no matter Joe leads the clown-car pack by 20 horse lengths if it were the Kentucky Derby.
Two moderates did go. John Hickenlooper and John Delaney. They each spoke to the sun-baked, far-left, fringe crowd. Both men were thoroughly shouted down,booed and harassed for several minutes when they spoke. By who? Other Democrats. The two “Johns” had the courage to pronounce Medicare for all wasn’t only bad policy, but bad politics. Both men suggested the so-called “green deal” with job guarantees was an absolute loser strategy sure to keep Trump on the job four more years.
There’s a BLOODY war shaping up inside the Democratic Party. The man who has the best chance to beat Trump according to political pundits is Biden. But for the tens of millions of voters who represent the energy and vibrance in the Democratic Party, CENTRIST, compromiser, old, privileged white-man Joe Biden is nothing but an irritating representation and a reminder of all that’s been wrong in the Democratic Party for the last 30 years. Joe Biden is the Mount Rushmore image of the path and persona that delivered Democrats DONALD TRUMP.
One of the greatest political,blood letting spectacles in history is about to happen before our eyes. ENJOY IT! All inside the Democratic Party. Put the Red Cross on notice.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
