To The Daily Sun,
Tomorrow I'm going to Home Depot to buy something. I don't actually need anything but I want to boycott the boycott. Since when has it become bad to support someone's political views? I can't verify this but I heard that many HD stores around the country allow illegal immigrants to hang around in the parking lot as contractors purchase materials to find work. So do these people who boycott HD also want to boycott immigrants ability to find work? And pay income taxes. Hypocrites!
Also, I noticed that none of the liberal presidential contenders have commented on the national debt ($22 trillion). But yet they have lots of plans to provide free everything. Tax and spend — the Democratic way.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.