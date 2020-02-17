To The Daily Sun,
Just to set the record straight, in my recent letter thanking the Alton Recreation Committee for its hard work, I did not espouse any particular plan for Alton. My only point was that our fellow citizens should be complimented for their efforts in support of our community, rather than being criticized before their recommendations have even been made. In fact, they are still gathering input from the residents of Alton.
To Mr. Notkin (side note to him: yes, I was present at Rep. Sylvia’s trial) and Mrs. Wittmann: Your claims about what I support are completely fabricated, particularly as to a swimming pool, which I would most likely oppose. That does not lessen my appreciation of the time spent by the volunteers on this project.
Let’s try to take a more positive approach to the future of our town.
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.