To The Daily Sun,
As concerned taxpayers, we’d like to encourage the citizens of Alton to support Bob Holt and Reuben Wentworth for Selectboard in the upcoming town election. Both gentlemen have vast experience serving as Selectboard members as well as serving on other town boards. They will apply their knowledge in looking out for the taxpayers of Alton.
Anyone who knows Reuben knows of his love for the town he grew up in and for the many ways he has helped the community throughout the years, both as an elected official and as a caring neighbor.
Bob Holt has been a property owner in Alton for many years and was elected to the Budget Committee in 2019. He feels it’s important to research how every tax dollar is spent and will never vote to spend those dollars without knowing exactly how the money will be appropriated. In this regard, Bob believes Selectboard members should be provided with any and all information well in advance of meetings so as to evaluate whether those tax dollars are spent on actual needs of the town or the wants of a few. Reuben and Bob are both dedicated to preserving the quality of life that’s made Alton a great town to live in.
On March 10 th , please join us in supporting these fine candidates. Vote Bob Holt and Reuben Wentworth for Alton Selectboard.
Phil & Chris Wittmann
Alton
