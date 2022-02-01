To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Jose Cambrils of Loudon, Rep. Anne Copp of Derry, Rep. Raymond Howard Jr. of Alton, Rep. Dave Testerman of Franklin, Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont and Rep. Scott Wallace of Danville signed a document calling for the dissolution of the "entire state of New Hampshire government," on Nov. 2, 2020. In this letter they write, "that we are 'absolved from all allegiance to the statutory "state" of New Hampshire and all political connection between the Citizens of the State of New Hampshire and the "state".' " One must wonder why Howard and Sylvia have any say at all in Belknap County matters as they have effectively recused themselves from political connection with the citizens. Are their votes at the statehouse and/or in the county even valid at all?
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
