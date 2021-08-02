To The Daily Sun,
Whatever will we do without Dan Hamilton of Cape Cod? He has no idea how much we will miss him. We honestly do not know how we will survive. We know it will be hard, but, somehow, we will get through it. We sincerely apologize for not doing everything we could to allow him, an occasional visitor, to run out state government.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
