To The Daily Sun,
Small pox and polio are both caused by viruses. Just for clarification and to share some facts to those who confuse facts with opinions, here is a list of diseases people are commonly vaccinated against and whether they are viral or bacterial. Yes, I got the information from the internet (insert shocked face emoji here), but rather than YouTube, I went to the Mayo Clinic's website:
- Diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis — bacteria
- COVID-19 — virus
- Small pox — virus
- Haemophilus influenza type B — virus
- Hepatitis A — virus
- Hepatitis B — virus
- Human papilloma virus — virus
- Influenza — virus
- Meningococcal — bacteria
- Measles, mumps and rubella — viral
- Pneumococcal — bacteria
- Polio — virus
- Rotavirus — virus
- Varicella (chickenpox) — virus
Yours in education,
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
