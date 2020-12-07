To The Daily Sun,
The election was stolen. The evidence is voluminous. Poll watchers ejected from buildings whose windows were boarded up so they couldn't look in. Suitcases full of paper ballots stacked under tables brought out after the poll watchers were gone. Some of this is on video tape. Thousands, not hundreds of sworn affidavits signed under penalty of perjury by poll workers, some of them democrats whose consciences demanded they report what they saw. This was systemic fraud that happened repeatedly in several states.
The point I want people to get is that the election was not stolen from Trump. It was stolen from me, the Trump voter. If hundreds of fake ballots are manufactured to nullify my ballot, I have effectively been disenfranchised. My right to vote, the lynch pin of my freedom in a democracy has been stolen from me. All Trump voters have been robbed of the franchise. This is serious.
This is a constitutional crisis. And I want to tell people on the left, you should care. Because if it can happen to me, it can happen to you.
You won't hear the truth about the election on the news. The news is run by the same shadow government that stole it. If you want a good source of information, listen to Jeff Kuhner on WRKO radio week day mornings from 6 to 10.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
